Excalibur Buffet announces reopening date of July 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Excalibur Buffet will celebrate its grand reopening on July 1 at 8 a.m.
Open for weekday and weekend brunch, guests will have the option to choose cuisine from a wide selection of hot and cold stations. Delectable food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, rotisserie chicken, iced shellfish, smoked brisket, sushi, beef birria and a dessert station with bread pudding, crepes, donuts, cakes, frozen custard and more.
Hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with pricing as follows:
- Monday, Thursday, Friday: $24.99 per person; children (6-11): $14.99
- Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person; children (6-11): $15.99
- Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods
For more information, visit Excalibur online.
