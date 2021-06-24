Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Excalibur Buffet announces reopening date of July 1

items.[0].image.alt
MGM RESORTS INTL
Excalibur - Pool Wide.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 12:10:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Excalibur Buffet will celebrate its grand reopening on July 1 at 8 a.m.

Open for weekday and weekend brunch, guests will have the option to choose cuisine from a wide selection of hot and cold stations. Delectable food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, rotisserie chicken, iced shellfish, smoked brisket, sushi, beef birria and a dessert station with bread pudding, crepes, donuts, cakes, frozen custard and more.

Hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with pricing as follows:

  • Monday, Thursday, Friday: $24.99 per person; children (6-11): $14.99
  • Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person; children (6-11): $15.99
    • Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods

For more information, visit Excalibur online.

SIMILAR STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH