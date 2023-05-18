Over 500k attendees expected for EDC 2023 starting at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands are flocking to the valley for EDC weekend.

Las Vegas has been preparing for the event even before the lineup was released.

The entire city has events dedicated to the festival with store pop-ups and other activations around town. Resorts World also transformed to "Hotel EDC."

The big event follows weeks of preparation. Thousands have already made their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway at Thursday marks the start of Camp EDC.

"I'm pretty pumped, it's honestly something I look forward to every year," said regular EDC attendee of three years, Kaydin Alabbas.

He made his way to Las Vegas from Salt Lake City to attend the nation's biggest music festival. The event brings in more than 500,000 people to the speedway.

"The energy is something you can't really describe," he said. "You have to go experience it, it's crazy, it's awesome."

Alabbas alongside other festival attendees can feel the heat this upcoming weekend, but should not have to worry about wind or thunderstorms.

While Alabbas says this festival is an incredible experience, drivers can expect traffic choas.

"500,000 people, no wonder," said driver Deanthony Langston. "It will take you hours to get anywhere from a 10 mile range."

The Nevada Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Justin Hopkins says the congestion comes as no surprise.

"EDC is obviously one of the biggest traffic events that we have for the entire year in southern Nevada," Hopkins said.

Hopkins says for people not going to EDC, they should try to avoid the I-15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, anywhere near the Strip and Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard. Officials say those roads will be significantly impacted.

Especially between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. when festival goers are arriving, and then between 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. when attendees are leaving.

Hopkins says no matter where you are headed, allow yourself plenty of time.

"Beacause of EDC, we are going to see additional delays pretty much everywhere," he said.

Laura Smiddy moved from Alaska to Las Vegas this week, but during her drive she says she rain into an EDC traffic nightmare.

"It's nothing but a traffic jam, it took five hours to go from the 215 to the 95," she said.

Overall, Alabbas says the EDC experience is worth it.

"The vibes were good for the whole weekend, so it's not that bad." he said.

Hopkins says NDOT plans to pause any road work projects that are adjacent to the speedway to help relieve traffic, and he warns drivers should expect the worst day for EDC traffic should be the final day, when about 200k attendees leave the festival and pour back into the city.