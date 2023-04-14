EDC Las Vegas Charity Auction allows fans to propose on stage, get backstage access

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a four-year hiatus, Insomniac said the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Charity Auction is back.

The EDC Charity Auction is LIVE now through Friday, April 28!🌟 Read the following tweets for more details on packages + head to https://t.co/dXZQHPc27H for the full list available to all bidders! 🪧



ALL proceeds go to The Inspiring Children's Foundation & Camp Alamo.❤️ — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) April 13, 2023

From now through April 28, music lovers can bid on over a dozen experiences.

Some of those packages include the chance to propose on stage, make smores backstage with Marshmello, have dinner with Yellow Claw, and the chance to be on stage for a DJ set.

As of Friday afternoon, bids ranged between $520 to $4,800.

Event organizers said proceeds will go towards the Inspiring Children Foundation and Camp Alamo.

EDC unveiled its full lineup on April 6 and this year's performers include David Guetta, Kaskade, Tiesto, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello, and Chris Lake.

Organizers said Tiesto is the only artist to have performed at every EDC Las Vegas event.

Resorts World will also transform into "Hotel EDC".

Back in November, Resorts World said they will host exclusive parties, art installations, performers, and merchandise.

The festival is scheduled to run from May 19 to May 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.