Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

EDC Las Vegas Charity Auction allows fans to propose on stage, get backstage access

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
EDC vegas
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 15:52:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a four-year hiatus, Insomniac said the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Charity Auction is back.

From now through April 28, music lovers can bid on over a dozen experiences.

Some of those packages include the chance to propose on stage, make smores backstage with Marshmello, have dinner with Yellow Claw, and the chance to be on stage for a DJ set.

As of Friday afternoon, bids ranged between $520 to $4,800.

Event organizers said proceeds will go towards the Inspiring Children Foundation and Camp Alamo.

EDC unveiled its full lineup on April 6 and this year's performers include David Guetta, Kaskade, Tiesto, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello, and Chris Lake.

Organizers said Tiesto is the only artist to have performed at every EDC Las Vegas event.

Resorts World will also transform into "Hotel EDC".

Back in November, Resorts World said they will host exclusive parties, art installations, performers, and merchandise.

The festival is scheduled to run from May 19 to May 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH