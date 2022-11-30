'Hotel EDC' announced at Resorts World during 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weren't fast enough to get 2023 EDC camp tickets? Resorts World may be an alternative option.

Insomniac and Vibee are bringing "Hotel EDC" to the Las Vegas strip. According to a news release, Las Vegas Hilton and Resorts World will have exclusive parties, art installations, performers, merchandise, "non-stop good vibes," and plenty more surprises.

The price starts at a $99 deposit and the rooms can be up to 4 people a room. Accommodations according to the website include a 3-night stay at Resorts World from May 19 to the 21. There are also choices for different room styles.

Lastly, Hotel EDC includes a "Headliner Party Pack" with exclusive items.

Presale starts Thursday at 12 p.m. pacific time.