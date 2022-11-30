Watch Now
'Hotel EDC' announced at Resorts World during 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

Insomniac
Weren't fast enough to get 2023 EDC camp tickets? Resorts World may be an alternative option.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weren't fast enough to get 2023 EDC camp tickets? Resorts World may be an alternative option.

Insomniac and Vibee are bringing "Hotel EDC" to the Las Vegas strip. According to a news release, Las Vegas Hilton and Resorts World will have exclusive parties, art installations, performers, merchandise, "non-stop good vibes," and plenty more surprises.

The price starts at a $99 deposit and the rooms can be up to 4 people a room. Accommodations according to the website include a 3-night stay at Resorts World from May 19 to the 21. There are also choices for different room styles.

Lastly, Hotel EDC includes a "Headliner Party Pack" with exclusive items.

Presale starts Thursday at 12 p.m. pacific time.

