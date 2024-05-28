Dead & Company performing six additional shows at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dead & Company is extending their residency at Sphere due to "increased demand".

On Tuesday, the band announced six new shows, which will be in August.

You can see the new dates below:



August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10

Event organizers said in order for tickets to make it "directly into the hands of the fans", advance presale registration is available now, by clicking here. They add that advance registration does not guarantee tickets and supplies are limited.

The artist presale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

Tickets start at $145.

This is the second time they have added new dates after announcing six new shows in February.

Fans can also check out the Dead & Company experience called "Dead Forever", which will be open at the Venetian for the duration of the band's residency.