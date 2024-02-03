Dead & Company adds additional shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The Music Never Stopped" for Deadheads who are getting ready to rock the Sphere with Dead & Company.

On Thursday, the band was announced as the next artist to take the stage in the latest residency announcement. On Friday, Sphere officials said that due to "overwhelming demand", they have added another six shows, for a total of 24 shows.

Jay Blakesberg

You can see the full list below.



May 16-May 18

May 24-May 26

May 30-June 1

June 6-June 8

June 13-June 15

June 20-June 22

July 4-July 6

July 11-July 13

Tickets start at $145, which venue officials said reflects all-in pricing. That means the listed ticket price includes taxes and fees.

You can join the advance presale registration now. It is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Event organizers add that advance registration does not guarantee tickets and that supplies are limited.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.