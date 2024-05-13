New Dead & Company experience opening at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another new experience is opening at The Venetian ahead of Dead & Company's residency at Sphere.

This week, The Venetian will open the "Dead Forever Experience", which includes more than 22,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors.

Some of the highlights will include a 1:4 scale recreation of the infamous Wall of Sound, participation row, an Art at the Edge of Magic exhibition, and a Grateful Dead photography exhibit.

The Wall of Sound was originally designed by audio engineer Owsley Stanley specifically for the Grateful Dead's concerts in 1974. The 500-speaker, 7,000-watt multichannel wall was built by Anthony Coscla of "Le Petit Mur De Son."

Participation Row will give fans the chance to check out causes that are important to the band, support nonprofit groups, collect a free VOTE pin, and bid on charity auctions.

Art at the Edge of Magic is a new immersive art exhibition from Mickey Hart while "An American Beauty: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995" is an exhibit curated by Jay Blakesberg and his daughter Ricki. It will feature 145 images by 27 different photographers.

The SiriusXM Grateful Dead Channel Zone will also broadcast from the venue and will be hosted by Gary Lambert, David Gans, and Big Steve Paris throughout opening weekend, starting on Thursday, May 16. They will continue broadcasting every Thursday through the residency with the Big Steve Hour.

The Dead Forever Experience is free and will be open five days a week for the duration of Dead & Company's residency. It will officially open its doors on Wednesday, May 15.