Grateful Dead art exhibition coming to Las Vegas gallery ahead of Sphere residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Grateful Dead is coming to Sphere and ahead of their first Las Vegas performance, a new art exhibition will pay tribute to the band.

This week, the Animazing Gallery, which is located in The Palazzo Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, announced it will host "Visions of the Dead: A Grateful Dead Art and Photography Exhibition".

Gallery officials said the exhibit will showcase the work of renowned Grateful Dead artists, including percussionist Mickey Hart, psychedelic rock artist Stanley Mouse, who created the band's skeleton and roses image, rock posters, and album covers, Jay Blakesberg, a long-time photographer for the band, and Chloe Weir, who is an up-and-coming photographer as well as the daughter of founding member and guitarist Bobby Weir.

The exhibition will also include historical photos of the band, which has been curated by Ricki Blakesberg from Retro Photo Archive.

"This will be a powerful show, featuring some of the most recognizable Grateful Dead artists in one place for the first time," said Nick Leone, owner of the Animazing Gallery. "Their art and photography are responsible for many iconic images synonymous with the Grateful Dead. They have captured and created memorable moments that have defined this pop culture zeitgeist, and pioneered new forms of artistic expression. We are also excited to be showcasing, for the first time in a gallery, the photography of Chloe Weir."

The exhibition is scheduled to run from May 14 through July 14. Mouse, Blakesberg, and Weir are scheduled to appear on Saturday, June 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The art will be able to be previewed on the gallery's website starting in early May.

You can learn more about the galley and the upcoming exhibition here.