Crawl out through the Fallout for this weekend's fan celebration and new museum exhibit

(KTNV) — How lucky can one guy be for a weekend in Southern Nevada gearing up for tailor-made events for "Fallout" fans?

With both the Fallout Fan Celebration in Goodsprings and the launch of the "World of Fallout" exhibit at the Atomic Museum in Las Vegas, the region is about to see an influx of wasteland wanderers starting Friday.

Together, the two events offer fans a look at both the real and reimagined Mojave — one through the town where players begin their New Vegas journey, and the other through an immersive exhibit exploring the atomic-age style that defines the franchise.

For a fourth year, Goodsprings, the quiet desert town that inspired the opening of "Fallout: New Vegas," is hosting fans for a weekend of cosplay, tours and wasteland camaraderie at the Pioneer Saloon.



The event is three days (Nov. 14, 15, and 16) from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Enjoy a wide range of vendors, live entertainment, themed panels, food and beverages and, of course, games. There will also be a film festival, an art gallery and a special 21+ after-party dubbed Mojave Mayhem in Sandy Valley on Sunday.

After experiencing massive success and growth over four years, this year's celebration will be ticketed for the first time and attendees will be shuttled in from Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino in nearby Primm — another iconic destination in the game. Shuttles run non-stop all three days from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fallout Fan Celebration

Fans will recognize some special guests this year, including but not limited to voice-over actors Courtenay Taylor and Wes Johnson, Mr. New Vegas himself Wayne Newton, actors from the Amazon Prime show, celebrity chef Vic Vegas and developers from the games.

For more information, including tickets, event schedules and FAQ, visit FalloutFanCelebration.com.

Debuting this Friday, step into the "World of Fallout" at the National Atomic Testing Museum as it launches its newest exhibit, blending the franchise's retro-futuristic universe with the real Cold War history the museum is known for.

The exhibit offers fans a rare chance to see the inspirations behind Fallout's aesthetic side-by-side with screen-used Vault suits and memorabilia.

“What makes this exhibit one-of-a-kind is that we’re putting iconic Fallout symbols side by side with the history that inspired them,” said Joseph Kent, chief community officer and curator at the Atomic Museum. “It’s a chance for gamers and history buffs alike to see just how closely the two worlds connect.”

The exhibit is a partnership between the museum and game publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios. It is scheduled to be on view through 2026.

The "World of Fallout" launches right in time for Season 2 of the hit Amazon Prime show set to premiere on Dec. 17, 2025.

For more information such as tickets, visit AtomicMuseum.Vegas.