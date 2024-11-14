Mosey on down to Goodsprings for the annual Fallout Fan Celebration this weekend

GOODSPRINGS, Nev. (KTNV) — If you've got spurs that go jingle, jangle, jingle, it's time to dust off your Pip-Boys and mosey on down to Goodsprings for the third annual Fallout Fan Celebration and Mojave Mayhem party happening this weekend.

This two-day event is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, at the historic Pioneer Saloon.

Fans of the hit video game franchise — and now streaming series — will recognize the Pioneer Saloon as the model for the Prospector Saloon from Fallout: New Vegas, as well as a few other notable iconic Goodsprings landmarks and features (minus the uni-wheel, cowboy robot).



Bethesda Softworks / Obsidian Entertainment Fallout: New Vegas framed game cover in Goodsprings, NV Christian Hudspeth / KTNV Various Fallout-themed novelties such as Vault Boy and the Wasteland Survival Guide.

Fallout Fan Celebration

Event organizers at the Pioneer Saloon said they are expecting thousands of attendees for this year's celebration with themed cosplay, live entertainment, games, eats and drinks, vendors and much more.

The fan celebration is free and open to all ages.

The event kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Day two kicks off again on Sunday at 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Pioneer Saloon is located at 310 NV-161, Goodsprings, NV 89019.

What else can you expect at the fan celebration?



According to their website, attendees can enjoy card game tournaments of Caravan, Fallout Family Feud, karaoke, trivia, tours, Q&A workshops, and even a teaser for a new fan film called "Fallout: Breaking" — from the creators of the 2011 fan series "Fallout: Nuka Break."

For more information, visit the Fallout Fan Celebration website here.

Pioneer Saloon - Fallout Fan Celebration

Mojave Mayhem

On Sunday, the owner of the saloon and Goodsprings General Store, Old Man Liver, is throwing a celebration wrap party called Mojave Mayhem from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"If this year is successful enough, I want to grow the Mojave Mayhem into a full weekend, Burning Man meets Fallout meets Mad Max-type experience," Old Man Liver said.

This event will take at Sandy Valley Ranch, located at 1411 Kingston Rd, Sandy Valley, NV 89019.

You must be 21+ to attend this event and there is a $25 entrance fee ($35 day of).

Other key highlights