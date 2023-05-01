Cosmopolitan hosting RnB Block Party on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is getting ready to host a "RnB Block Party" on Friday.

The resort said it's the official pre-party for the Lovers & Friends music festival, which is set for Saturday.

"Love is at the center of everything we do and we want people to know it's cool to love, dance, reminisce and bond with others through music," said Antonio Dow, the co-found of RnB Block Party. "The experience is like a big family reunion or an HBCU homecoming, where you're just happy to be in the presence of good vibes and good people."

The event will be hosted by producer and record executive Jermaine Dupri and will feature DJs playing R&B music.

"Jermaine Dupri is a music icon," said Nathanial "Famlay" Johnson, co-founder of the RnB Block Party. "His brilliance is showcased on some of the most notable R&B records to date."

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.