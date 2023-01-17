'Lovers & Friends' set to return to Las Vegas valley in May 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lovers & Friends has announced its plans to return to the Las Vegas valley on May 6, 2023, according to a news release.

The festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a lineup of over 45 hip-hop and R&B artists, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly and many more.

Lovers & Friends

Presale tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. PST at www.loversandfriendsfest.com. Officials say any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.

