'Lovers & Friends' set to return to Las Vegas valley in May 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lovers & Friends has announced its plans to return to the Las Vegas valley on May 6, 2023, according to a news release.
The festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a lineup of over 45 hip-hop and R&B artists, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly and many more.
Presale tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. PST at www.loversandfriendsfest.com. Officials say any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.
For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, please visit www.loversandfriendsfest.com