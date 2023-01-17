Watch Now
'Lovers & Friends' set to return to Las Vegas valley in May 2023

Missy Elliot
Donald Traill/Donald Traill/Invision/AP
Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:47:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lovers & Friends has announced its plans to return to the Las Vegas valley on May 6, 2023, according to a news release.

The festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a lineup of over 45 hip-hop and R&B artists, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly and many more.

Lovers & Friends 2023

Presale tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. PST at www.loversandfriendsfest.com. Officials say any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.

For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, please visit www.loversandfriendsfest.com

