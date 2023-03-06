Coming soon: Nielsen's Frozen Custard bringing its famed sweet treats to Santa Fe Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nielsen's Frozen Custard is bringing their famed smooth and creamy frozen custard to another location in the northwest Las Vegas valley this week: Santa Fe Station.

The newest location is opening on Friday, March 10 at noon. In a press release, Station Casinos said the first 100 people in line will get a free cone. Customers can also expect a chance to win other prizes during the grand opening, including TVs, iPads, free custard for life "and much more," a Station Casinos spokesperson said.

The Santa Fe storefront will be the third Nielsen's location in the Las Vegas valley operated by Howard and Amanda Zayon.

Nielsen's first started serving its signature frozen custard in Bountiful, Utah more than 40 years ago. Its store on Eastern Avenue in the southeast valley was the only Las Vegas location until recently, when a new franchise opened as part of a remodeling project at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Summerlin.

Station Casinos revealed a few signature frozen custard flavors that will be served at the Santa Fe location, including Bumbleberry ("which was developed using Nielsen's proprietary mixture of ingredients 41 years ago"), cherry chocolate chip, caramel cashew, "and many more."

The Santa Fe location won't be the newest Nielsen's in the valley for long. There are plans to open another storefront at the new Durango Casino Resort & Spa in the southwest valley when Station Casinos opens that property later this year.