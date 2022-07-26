Coming soon to Red Rock Casino: New places to eat, game and entertain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New places to eat, game and entertain are coming to Red Rock Resort in Summerlin as part of a "casino-wide transformation" announced by Station Casinos.

Local favorite Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam is expected to open there by the end of the year. This would be the third Lotus of Siam location in the Las Vegas valley, in addition to the restaurants on Flamingo Road and Sahara Avenue. (Although, the Sahara location was temporarily closed as of Tuesday.)

Also coming to Red Rock: an oyster bar, a Greek restaurant, and a new cocktail lounge — all set to debut in the winter. The new restaurants, all located on the north side of the resort, will "create a dynamic addition to Red Rock's restaurant row and further complement the resort's culinary collection," a spokesperson said.

Plans also include an adults-only pool, high-limit slots, and a second Starbucks coffee location.

Additional announcement are forthcoming, per Station Casinos, but the list of planned additions includes the following (as outlined by Station Casinos):

Lotus of Siam: The third location of the famed restaurant will open inside the casino in partnership with the newly launched Bua Food Group owners Penny Chutima and Lou Abin. The latest Lotus of Siam will create an authentic, high-energy atmosphere while upholding the hospitality fundamentals and food integrity rooted in a family legacy and tradition. The restaurant is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Naxos Taverna: The new restaurant concept will feature traditional and authentic Greek seafood-focused cuisine and will be located next to Lotus of Siam.

Kallisto Oyster Bar: Located at the entrance to Naxos Taverna, Bua Food Group debuts an oyster bar offering fresh seafood options in an intimate 13-seat bar.

Casino Bar: Located between Lotus of Siam and Naxos Taverna, the Casino Bar will be primely positioned with gaming options for guests to enjoy or for guests looking for pre-dinner cocktails or a nightcap.

Cocktail Lounge: The former event space Crimson will be transformed into a throwback, upscale cocktail lounge set to debut this winter. The updated area, currently under construction, will offer Summerlin a lively evening atmosphere with a classic and intimate vibe.

Adults-only Pool Lounge: The former Crimson pool will become a relaxing oasis offering adults a premium and sophisticated pool lounge experience just steps away from the resort’s main pool.

High Limit Slots: In addition to the newly opened High Limit Room featuring table games that debuted this past May, the High Limit Slot area will be upgraded into a luxe experience featuring 73 favorite games, a high-end cocktail bar, and a dedicated cage.

Starbucks: Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa will now offer two beautiful new Starbucks locations at the resort with the food court location being refreshed and an all-new location now open in the hotel lobby.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard: A fan favorite for over 40 years, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard heads to Summerlin with their first ever expansion from their original Henderson location. Their second store joins Red Rock’s food court in early 2023. Featuring freshly made frozen custard on-site every hour, Nielsen’s is all about quality ingredients and a trusted process.