Co-directors of new documentary 'Downwind' expected to speak after film at panel event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congresswoman Dina Titus is expected to make opening remarks for Downwind, a new documentary about Las Vegas, the former Nevada Testing Site and numerous downwinders in the state and surrounding states.

Ian Zabarte is the Principal Man of the Shoshone Nations. He's expected to be a panelist alongside co-directors Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller. The panel will be moderated by our reporter and weekend anchor, Paulina Bucka.

Zabarte, alongside many others in the Shoshone Nations, identifies as a downwinder. It's a term to describe Americans exposed to atomic and nuclear above-ground testing debris.

The panel addresses topics such as the current state of downwinders, the hopeful expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, the continued tenacity of heroic activists who won't be stopped in their pursuit of government accountability and humanitarian justice.

"For 40 years, large-scale atomic weapons obliterated the landscape and exposed people, the environment, livestock and agriculture across the country to deadly fallout," said officials with the film. "Despite a moratorium on testing, the Nevada Test Site remains operational with the possibility of resumed testing."

A description of the documentary was provided by Shapiro, "Hiroshima. Nagasaki. Mercury, Nevada? The latter was the site for the testing of 928 nuclear weapons on American soil from 1951 to 1992. The fallout is still lethally impacting Americans today. Martin Sheen narrates this harrowing exposé of the United States’ disregard for everyone living… DOWNWIND."

The film features two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas, political satirist Lewis Black and is narrated by iconic anti-nuclear activist Martin Sheen. Matthew Modine is the executive producer.

"DOWNWIND includes the inspirational, real stories of prominent Downwinders who live in the path of radioactive fallout including: Ian Zabarte, Principle Man of the Western Bands of the Shoshone Nation of Indians, Mary Dickson and Claudia Peterson," officials with the film told KTNV.

The film is said to be screened at The Beverly Theater at 515 S. 6th St at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 20. The event is expected to start around 6 p.m., with remarks from Titus around 6:05 p.m. The panel comes after the documentary around 7:50 p.m.

"If you've seen Oppenheimer, I urge you to check out Downwind, a chilling look at the aftermath of events depicted in that movie. It's a compelling and sobering documentary," said film critic Leonard Maltin.

This event is said to support Zabarte's Native American Forum On Nuclear Issues, a collaboration between tribal stakeholders, non-governmental organizations and the departments of Environmental studies, History, Sociology, the Law School and the UNLV Libraries.

"Downwind is relevant today, global in context and deeply tied to the American West and beyond," officials with Downwind said. "The film exposes a tragic and largely forgotten chapter of United States history and the ongoing health consequences for Americans living downwind of 928 nuclear detonations from 1951-1992 at the Nevada Test Site, including the Western Shoshone whose sacred land, by treaty, continues to be cordoned off as a nuclear test site."