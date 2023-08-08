Nevada's atomic fallout: How nuclear explosions in the Silver State reverberate through lives today

It happened not so long ago, though some who call Nevada home may not remember the "Atomic Era," when more than 1,000 nuclear bombs were set off near the Las Vegas Valley.

But there are some in the Silver State who can never forget. These are their stories.

REMEMBERING HIROSHIMA: 78 YEARS LATER

Looking back on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings

The stories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as told through the eyes of survivors. Channel 13 anchor Paulina Bucka hears from two Las Vegas residents who share how the 1945 bombings still impact them today.

The two bombs killed more than 300,000 people — and counting. "Whoever survived...sometimes they'd say they were better off dead," Kumiko Noriega, a Las Vegas resident who grew up in Hiroshima after the bombings, told Channel 13. "They were suffering so, so much."

DOWNWINDERS: A TRUE LAS VEGAS STORY

Downwinders: A True Las Vegas Story

During the height of the Cold War and atomic nuclear testing, Las Vegas became home to one of the largest atomic testing sites in the country.

In the vast Nevada desert, there are many stories of people who lived to tell about the effects of nuclear fallout — and many who did not. Paulina Bucka reports.

THE FATHER OF THE ATOMIC BOMB

'Oppenheimer' sparks discussion on legacy of the atomic bomb

Even before its theater debut, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" prompted thought-provoking discussions about the past, present, and future implications of the atomic bomb and nuclear energy.

Oppenheimer's grandchildren recently discussed his legacy at an event in Southern Nevada. Isabella Martin reports.

'OPPENHEIMER': THE BLOCKBUSTER FILM'S LAS VEGAS CONNECTION

Looking at ties between blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' and Las Vegas

"Beginning in 1952, some of the biggest bombs in the history of the world were detonated about 70 miles north of Las Vegas," Rob McCoy, CEO of the Atomic Museum, told Channel 13.

McCoy tells anchor Abel Garcia the film will educate people around the world about the role Southern Nevada played in atomic weaponry.

"This movie is going to remind everybody of that, and it will help educate future generations," he said.

