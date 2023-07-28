'Oppenheimer' sparks discussion on legacy of the atomic bomb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, J. Robert Oppenheimer's grandchildren, Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford and Charles Oppenheimer, gathered for an exclusive event at the Beverly Theatre to discuss the recently released Oppenheimer movie.

The film sheds light on the life of their legendary grandfather, a prominent American theoretical physicist and the director of the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II. He's widely regarded as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb."

Vanderford expressed her thoughts on the film.

"I certainly am happy that now, an entire new generation of people can learn about the history of the atomic bomb and learn about the history of our government and learn about the realities we live with nuclear energy, nuclear weapons," she said. "I'm just happy that there was a platform for that discussion to open up."

The panel discussion took place in Southern Nevada, a location of significance as it houses the Nevada Test Site, which was established in 1951 for atomic bomb testing. When it comes to the atomic bomb, there is bound to be negative feedback.

"In the context of war, you have to understand what happened," Oppenheimer said. "Science itself is a good thing and the way you use it and the way you manage it, is the the big question. If you had to use it during World War II to end the war, that makes sense. But what can we do going forward?”

The film features Cillian Murphy in the role of Oppenheimer and also includes renowned stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon in supporting roles.

The Oppenheimer movie has garnered attention due to its portrayal of one of the most influential scientists in history and the moral dilemmas surrounding the use of nuclear technology. Through the perspectives shared by Oppenheimer's grandchildren, the film has prompted thought-provoking discussions about the past, present, and future implications of the atomic bomb and nuclear energy.