Atomic Museum hosting discussion with family of J. Robert Oppenheimer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Atomic Museum is hosting a special discussion with the family of physicist and father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. That includes his granddaughter, Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford, and his grandson, Charles Oppenheimer.

They'll be discussing their grandfather's legacy, touch on how he was portrayed in the new Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, the peace movement against nuclear weapons for warfare, and the Oppenheimer Project, which was established to "address existential threats that arise from the growth of science and technology."

Vanderford is also currently an employee at the Nevada National Security Site and will share how she was inspired to pursue a career in the nuclear industry.

At the event, local artist Martin Kreloff will also unveil an original portrait of Oppenheimer, which will be displayed at the Atomic Museum before it is permanently gifted to the Oppenheimer Family.

"In addition to our exhibit 'Trinity, The Day The World Changed', which details the history of the Manhattan Project and Oppenheimer's legacy of creating the world's first atomic bomb, we look forward to providing the public with the opportunity to learn more about the theoretical physicist and his impact heard directly from his family," said Rob McCoy, the museum's Chief Executive Officer.

The event is scheduled for July 27 at The Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now for $35 per person, which includes access to a cocktail reception from 6-7 p.m. followed by the Q&A discussion from 7-8 p.m.

To celebrate the movie Oppenheimer, which opens later this month, the museum is also giving away 10 pairs of tickets to a screening at AMC Town Square on Tuesday, July 18. You can learn more about the giveaway below.