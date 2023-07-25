Looking at ties between blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The release of a new movie is sparking curiosity about the ties between its subject and Las Vegas.

"Oppenheimer" debuted at the box office this weekend, breaking records for opening weekend revenue for a biopic.

The movie seems to be bringing back attention to Las Vegas.

If you have been to the atomic museum in the valley, you have probably been at Ground Zero Theater.

A simulation of an above-ground atomic bomb test goes off every 15 minutes, but recently there are more people filling up the theater than usual.

"We have seen a noticeable uptick in attendance here because of the pic on Oppenheimer," said CEO of the Atomic Museum Rob McCoy.

John Rooney, Associated Press FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project.

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, depicts the story of Scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. He is the man who leads the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

McCoy says this led to the construction of the Nevada Test Site in 1951.

"Beginning of 1952 some of the biggest bombs in the history of the world were detonated about 70 miles north of Las Vegas."

McCoy says Nevada became a critical part of international history when nuclear weapons were tested at the site.

The U.S. government setoff a total of 1,021 nuclear tests right here in the state of Nevada. The government also constructed testing areas for nuclear rockets, ramjet engines and more. All this happening in the late 1950s to early 70s.

He says the atomic museum was created to document our state's involvement.

"if you lived in Las Vegas you could actually see the plumes."

The movie is attracting people all over the country who want to witness history firsthand at the museum.

"I saw Oppenheimer commercials and my husband was so interested and that is why we are here today to see the history of it," said one visitor, Barbara Gichia-Vazquez from Florida.

(Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)

McCoy says this movie is important as it educates the world about the role southern Nevada played in atomic weaponry.

"This movie is going to remind everybody of that and it will help educate future generations."

Oppenheimer's granddaughter, Dr. Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford, lives in Boulder City and works at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) as a technical writer.

On Thursday, the Atomic Museum will host an exclusive conversation with the grandchildren of Oppenheimer at the Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas.

The event is sold out but it will be shown on the museum's YouTube channel.