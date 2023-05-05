City of Las Vegas hosting free festival on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting a free fine arts festival at Symphony Park on Saturday.

That's downtown near The Smith Center.

"I hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to buy directly from local artists, enjoy the music, the spring weather and the beautiful outdoor setting at the Symphony Park Arts Festival," said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Clear.

City officials said the outdoor event is free and will feature performances by the Nevada School of the Arts, Vegas Theatre Company, Majestic Theater, and Broadway in the Hood.

There will also be more than 50 local artists, vendors, and hometown arts organizations.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.