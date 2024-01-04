Christina Aguilera postponing weekend shows at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of pop star Christina Aguilera will have to wait a little longer to see her in action.

On Wednesday night, she announced that she is going to postpone shows at The Venetian's Voltaire after she said she caught the flu over the weekend.

She apologized while saying she will rest and return to the stage in a few weeks.

Aguilera is the second star to grace the stage at the new venue following in the footsteps of fellow pop icon Kylie Minogue.

According to The Venetian's website, Aguilera is scheduled to take the stage on Feb. 2.