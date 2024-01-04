Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Christina Aguilera postponing weekend shows at The Venetian

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Christina Aguilera
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 15:21:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of pop star Christina Aguilera will have to wait a little longer to see her in action.

On Wednesday night, she announced that she is going to postpone shows at The Venetian's Voltaire after she said she caught the flu over the weekend.

She apologized while saying she will rest and return to the stage in a few weeks.

Aguilera is the second star to grace the stage at the new venue following in the footsteps of fellow pop icon Kylie Minogue.

RELATED LINK: Kylie Minogue will headline a new venue opening at The Venetian in November

According to The Venetian's website, Aguilera is scheduled to take the stage on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH