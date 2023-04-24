Carrie Underwood extends Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is extending his Las Vegas residency a little longer.

"Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" at Resorts World is adding three additional shows in December due to high demand.

The show previously sold out every show in 2022 and Underwood is set to return to the stage in Las Vegas starting on June 21.

"We had a black on the road with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour but it's always nice to come back 'home' to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue Reflection," Underwood said. "This show is truly a celebration of all my music and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas."

The new dates are Dec. 13, 15, and 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.