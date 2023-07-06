Burlesque star Dita Von Teese announces residency at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Horseshoe is getting ready to "Dita Las Vegas."

On Thursday, casino officials announced burlesque star Dita Von Teese will premiere her new residency called A Jubilant Revue on Oct. 5.

According to a press release, the show will feature her signature burlesque acts along with paying tribute to Jubilee, which was a showgirl production that ran at Bally's Las Vegas from 1981 to 2016. Von Teese will incorporate some of the show's original costumes, created by the legendary Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee, and sets into her show.

Tingling with excitement to announce my inaugural residency in the neon capital of the world!

"DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue” will be my grandest revue yet.

The curtain rises this October in the historic Jubilee Theater @horseshoevegas, and will feature the iconic Bob… pic.twitter.com/lWshR58xTe — Dita Von Teese (@DitaVonTeese) July 6, 2023

"It's been my dream to create a show that honors the great American art forms of burlesque and the showgirl," Von Teese said. "After many tours across Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Canada, to secure a home in Las Vegas - the showbiz capital of the world - and with the vaunted Jubilee legacy, well, I couldn't be more ecstatic. I visited the show many times before it went dark, never getting enough of the spectacle of feathers and rhinestones! It was the ultimate showgirl revue."

She added that while she never fit the typical profile of a showgirl, she's ready to take the stage with her own spin.

"I never fit the height, figure or age standards to be a ballet dancer, or a Crazy Horse cast member, or even a showgirl. But I've always been about shattering expectations," Von Teese said. "This Vegas residency will be no different."

Casino officials said exclusive fan presale tickets will be available starting on Friday at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also have access to a presale on Monday, July 10. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m.