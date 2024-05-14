Brooklyn Bowl hosting Deadhead activations ahead of Dead & Company's residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready for Dead & Company's residency at Sphere with special activations.

The Venetian has already announced a new Dead Forever experience and an art gallery has announced a special exhibit. Now, Brooklyn Bowl is getting in on the fun.

On Monday, the venue announced they were getting ready for "Deadhead summer" with several unique activations.

Venue organizers said they will be open early on most Saturday afternoons during Dead & Company's residency hosting PhanArt's "In All Good Company" merchandise expo. They will also host This Day In Dead History" listening parties on select nights.

Starting on May 18, Brooklyn Bowl will also host bands that are part of the Grateful Dead scene, according to venue officials.

That includes:



May 18 - LP Giobbi Presents Dead House

May 25, May 26 - Jerry's Middle Finger

May 30, May 31 - Eggy

June 7 - Led Zeppelin 2

June 20 - Melvin Seals and JGB

June 21 - Pink Talking Fish Are Dead

June 22 - Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

July 4, July 5 - Tauk

July 6 - Circles Around the Sun

July 10 - Dark Star Orchestra

July 11 - Doom Flamingo

You can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.