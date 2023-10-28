Billy Idol's Hoover Dam concerts hitting theaters in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and roller Billy Idol is bringing his historic Hoover Dam concerts to theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Back in April, he performed two shows at the Hoover Dam in an effort to highlight the history and importance of the structure as well as raising awareness about drought conditions and water conservation.

About 250 guests were allowed to attend each show.

"Our show at Hoover Dam was a monumental and surreal career highlight," Idol said in a statement. "I'm excited to get State Line out into the world. With this film, we set out to highlight the continued importance of one of the most inspiring infrastructural achievements of the 20th Century while also bringing the power of rock and roll to a stunning, magical location. I think we more than succeeded on both accounts."

This year, Idol also recorded Public Service Announcements with the Bureau of Reclamation to discuss conservation efforts.

"Across the country, the impact of the drought crisis is undeniable. The work being done to turn things around is truly inspiring but our government can't do it alone," Idol said. "Everyone has to play a part in protecting and conserving water, our planet's most precious resource."

RELATED LINK: Billy Idol announced as Super Bowl LVIII pregame performer

Tickets are on sale now to see Billy Idol: State Line in theaters.

According to the movie's website, there are three theaters showing the movie in the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday, Nov. 15.



AMC Town Square 18 at 8 p.m., 6587 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Regal Red Rock & IMAX at 7 p.m., 11011 West Charleston Boulevard

Regal Aliante & IMAX at 7:15 p.m, 7300 Aliante Parkway

AMC Town Square will also show the movie on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.