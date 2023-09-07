Billy Idol announced as Super Bowl LVIII pregame performer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As NFL fans await news of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer, Billy Idol announced on Wednesday that he will return to Las Vegas as the Super Bowl pregame performer.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Idol announced that he'll be "rocking pregame" for elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests on February 11.

Both ticket packages provide guests with a ticket to the biggest night in football, a chance to meet NFL Legends in the flesh, and access to the headlining musical performances ahead of the game. Those interested can find more information about ticket and VIP packages ahead of the Super Bowl at onlocationexp.com.

This news comes after Billy Idol announced an exclusive five-night engagement at the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip in October. Additionally, Idol announced a "once-in-a-lifetime" performance at the Hoover Dam with 250 guests to raise awareness for the "dire drought conditions in the U.S. West."