Billy Idol to perform 'once in a lifetime' show at Hoover Dam to raise drought awareness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billy Idol will use his "Rebel Yell" to raise awareness of dire drought conditions in the U.S. West with performance at the Hoover Dam.

In a press release on Wednesday, organizers said it's the first concert ever performed at the Hoover Dam.

He won't be "Dancing With Himself" since he's allowing 250 guests to see this rare concert as part of a package deal.

Water levels at Lake Mead, fed by the Colorado River, are falling by an average of 20 feet per year, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

There are three different ticket packages to the April 8 show, ranging from $749 to $2,249. The cheapest option has already sold out, organizers said.

The varied packages include things like access to welcome parties, concert tickets and rooms at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

There will also be special guests, and the concert will be filmed. Everyone who attends the concert will be credited at the end of the film, according to Vertigo, the production company behind the show.