Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Billy Idol to perform 'once in a lifetime' show at Hoover Dam to raise drought awareness

Billy Idol at the Hoover Dam
Vertigo
Rock and Roller Billy Idol is set to perform at the Hoover Dam on April 8.
Billy Idol at the Hoover Dam
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 15:38:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billy Idol will use his "Rebel Yell" to raise awareness of dire drought conditions in the U.S. West with performance at the Hoover Dam.

In a press release on Wednesday, organizers said it's the first concert ever performed at the Hoover Dam.

He won't be "Dancing With Himself" since he's allowing 250 guests to see this rare concert as part of a package deal.

Water levels at Lake Mead, fed by the Colorado River, are falling by an average of 20 feet per year, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

There are three different ticket packages to the April 8 show, ranging from $749 to $2,249. The cheapest option has already sold out, organizers said.

The varied packages include things like access to welcome parties, concert tickets and rooms at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

There will also be special guests, and the concert will be filmed. Everyone who attends the concert will be credited at the end of the film, according to Vertigo, the production company behind the show.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH