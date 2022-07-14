This vitamin C serum for wrinkles has 69,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and it’s less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Topical vitamin C has been scientifically shown to prevent sun damage. It can help slow the early aging of the skin and decrease the appearance of wrinkles, acne and discoloration. Because it is an antioxidant, vitamin C fights toxins that enter your body and contact your skin.

But although vitamin C serums can be highly effective for improving the look and feel of your skin, they can also be quite expensive. Fortunately, there are products like TruSkin vitamin C serum that are designed to provide results without breaking your budget.

TruSkin vitamin C serum includes vitamin E, which can protect the skin from inflammation and sun damage; hyaluronic acid, which helps hydrate and heal skin; and anti-inflammatory methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), which the brand says supports collagen and keratin.

It also includes witch hazel, a natural astringent, and moisturizing jojoba oil. What it doesn’t have, according to TruSkin, are synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, polyethylene glycols and genetically-modified organisms.

In addition, this skin product, which is manufactured and bottled in the U.S., has been certified cruelty free by the Leaping Bunny Program.

Meant to soften fine lines, this skin serum is also designed to even tone and texture, promote brightness and increase firmness.

TruSkin vitamin C serum has more than 69,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Overall, it gets 4.3 stars out of 5 from over 106,000 reviews. Customers say it helps reduce hyperpigmentation.

“I began using this product April of 2018,” shared a reviewer named Kiara, who also posted before and after photos. “2 years later and my skin has been renewed!! I love this product so much. If you are of a darker complexion and suffer from hyperpigmentation I would definitely recommend this product. It’s been a life saver.”

They also say it is not only gentle enough to use on acne-prone or sensitive skin but that it even clears up acne as it reduces fine lines.

“With the bottle, I noticed very quickly within less than a week that my fine lines faded, my acne not only basically cleared up but the scars did too,” said Audrey McCreight, who called the serum “amazing” multiple times in her review.

Reviewer Mayowa O. declared it the “best $20 ever spent,” saying she was skeptical, but, “With or without makeup, my skin is bright, smooth and my spots are disappearing.”

TruSkin vitamin C serum is just $17.99 for a 1-ounce dropper bottle. Since you only need three to five drops per application, this little bottle can go a long way.

If you also want something for the delicate skin under your eyes, RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream has excellent reviews and comes at an affordable price.

This line-smoothing eye cream with retinol works to diminish puffiness and dark circles within a month. It has more than 27,800 ratings with an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

“I’m 56 years old and have spent a fortune on creams,” wrote reviewer Debra Peterson, who gave the product five stars. “I saw a dermatologist and she told me this is better than high-end products. Purchased and love it. The people at work said my face looks amazing.”

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream is just $17.94 and you may be able to get a slight discount if you use Subscribe and Save.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.