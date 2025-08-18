What to know about overnight freeway lane and ramp closures happening over the next two weeks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers throughout the valley will want to be aware of ongoing roadwork happening over the next two weeks along the major freeways.

Overnight lane closures and ramp closures continue this week as part of the ongoing I-15 South Widening Project. Drivers will also see work along the 215 Beltway for the nearly four miles between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane.

Things to know about I-15:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, August 22:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Starr Avenue to Blue Diamond Road Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue Intermittent ramp closures on northbound I-15 between Cactus Avenue and Blue Diamond Road

8 p.m. Monday, August 18 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 19:

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue closed

8 p.m. Tuesday, August 19 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 20:

Cactus Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard closed

8 p.m. Wednesday, August 20 to 5 a.m. Thursday, August 21:

Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed Northbound I-15 auxiliary lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp and Blue Diamond Road on and off-ramps closed

8 p.m. Thursday, August 21 to 5 a.m. Friday, August 22:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Warm Springs Road Eastbound Blue Diamond Rd flyover ramp to northbound I-15 closed Blue Diamond Road/215 slip ramp to northbound I-15 closed

24/7 through August 2025:

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road (auxiliary lane closed)





Things to know about the 215:

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, August 22:

Eastbound 215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Lane Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Lane to I-15

7 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 20:

Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

7 p.m. Wednesday, August 20, to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 21:

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Airport Connector closed

5 a.m. Wednesday, August 20, to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 21:

Lane reduction on eastbound and westbound Warm Springs Road at the 215 on-ramp

7 p.m. Thursday, August 21, to 6 a.m. Friday, August 22:

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to westbound 215 closed Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed Westbound 215 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed Lane reduction on east and westbound Warm Springs Road near the 215 on-ramp reduced lanes

12:30 a.m. Friday, August 22, to 6 a.m. Friday, August 22:

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed





NDOT says the traffic restrictions are necessary for milling, profiling, and paving operations. The schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.