LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's shaping up to be another busy (and warm) weekend in the valley — and you'll probably be hitting the road to get to your weekend plans.

But before you head out the door, there are some road closures and detours you should know about so you can plan ahead.

WATCH | Weekend races cause road closures and detours in Las Vegas; know before you go

Weekend races cause road closures and detours in Las Vegas; know before you go

This race will be taking place in the early hours of the morning until the afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

Participants will follow a course from the Mount Charleston Lodge down to Kyle Canyon Road, entering Centennial Hills, and finishing the race at the Thunderbird Family Sports Complex.

Heads up, northwest residents. A popular race is coming to Centennial Hills tomorrow, so here’s your reminder to plan ahead for road closures. 🏃‍♀️🚧



The 2026 REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon takes place on Saturday, March 28, and roads along the race route will be closed from 6 a.m.… pic.twitter.com/4xHq0ALSlq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 28, 2026

You can expect Fort Apache to be fully closed down towards Centennial Parkway. If that impacts your route, the best detours for you will be at Skye Canyon Park Drive and the 215 Beltway to go east and west, and Hualapai to go north and south.

This race is on the longer side in comparison to the Mount Charleston Marathon — because it runs from Baker, California, into Pahrump, and ends at the Rio. And it's expecting a turnout of around 255 team!

More specifically, the race will lead runners along State Route 160, which becomes Blue Diamond Road, before taking them north along Fort Apache. At Desert Inn, participants will hang a right and take Valley View all the way to the Rio.

This event is expected to finish around Sunday afternoon, and will impact the southwest valley and Spring Valley.

No full road closures are in place for this race, but you might see some runners or pace cars along your usual routes — so expect delays, and drive extra carefully in those areas.

Whatever you have planned this weekend, make sure you check your routes at ktnv.com/traffic for the latest look at our valley roadways to stay prepared.