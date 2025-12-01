Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Watch out for upcoming lane restrictions, ramp closures in Resort Corridor

Traffic cones
KTNV
Traffic cones
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watch out for a series of overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along the I-15 near the Resort Corridor starting Sunday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the restrictions are for the installation of loop detectors and testing of the corridor's wrong-way driver alert systems.

9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1:

  • Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2:

  • Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

9:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2:

  • Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed.

Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 2 to Thursday, Dec. 4 (2 nights):

  • Southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road.

9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3:

  • Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue closed.

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4:

  • Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team