Watch out for upcoming lane restrictions, ramp closures in Resort Corridor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watch out for a series of overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along the I-15 near the Resort Corridor starting Sunday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the restrictions are for the installation of loop detectors and testing of the corridor's wrong-way driver alert systems.

9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1:



Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2:



Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

9:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2:



Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed.

Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 2 to Thursday, Dec. 4 (2 nights):



Southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road.



9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3:



Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue closed.

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4:



Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed.



For more information, click here.

