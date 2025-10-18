Watch out for overnight lane and ramp closures for the I-215 Preservation Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced new traffic restrictions on Interstate 215 as a part of the 1-215 Pavement Preservation Project.

The road restrictions are sign replacements, lighting improvements and permanent striping.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct.20:



Lanes reduced on Hidden Well Road ramp from southbound Airport Connector (SR-171) to Las Vegas Boulevard

Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at Hidden Well Road

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21:



Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes between Airport Connector and Las Vegas Boulevard

Westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between Windmill Lane and Warm Springs Road

Lanes reduced on George Crockett Rd between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road

Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22:



East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes at Windmill Lane

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

Lanes reduced on George Crockett Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road

Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23:



East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane

Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24:

