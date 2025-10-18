Watch out for overnight lane and ramp closures for the I-215 Preservation Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced new traffic restrictions on Interstate 215 as a part of the 1-215 Pavement Preservation Project.
The road restrictions are sign replacements, lighting improvements and permanent striping.
8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct.20:
- Lanes reduced on Hidden Well Road ramp from southbound Airport Connector (SR-171) to Las Vegas Boulevard
- Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at Hidden Well Road
8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21:
- Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes between Airport Connector and Las Vegas Boulevard
- Westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between Windmill Lane and Warm Springs Road
- Lanes reduced on George Crockett Rd between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road
- Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22:
- East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes at Windmill Lane
- Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed
- Lanes reduced on George Crockett Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road
- Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road
8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23:
- East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane
- Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24:
- East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane
- Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
- Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed