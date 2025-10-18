Watch out for overnight lane and ramp closures for the I-215 Preservation Project

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced new traffic restrictions on Interstate 215 as a part of the 1-215 Pavement Preservation Project.

The road restrictions are sign replacements, lighting improvements and permanent striping.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct.20:

  • Lanes reduced on Hidden Well Road ramp from southbound Airport Connector (SR-171) to Las Vegas Boulevard
  • Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at Hidden Well Road

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21:

  • Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes between Airport Connector and Las Vegas Boulevard
  • Westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between Windmill Lane and Warm Springs Road
  • Lanes reduced on George Crockett Rd between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road
  • Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22:

  • East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes at Windmill Lane
  • Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed
  • Lanes reduced on George Crockett Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bermuda Road
  • Lanes reduced on north and southbound Gilespie Street at George Crockett Road

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23:

  • East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane
  • Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24:

  • East and westbound I-215 reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane
  • Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
  • Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed
