Watch
Traffic

Actions

U.S. 95 reopened after fatal crash Friday claimed life of Las Vegas police officer

LVPPA truck at crash scene
Jeremy Chen, KTNV
A Las Vegas Police Protective Agency truck is seen at the site of an incident on U.S. 95 southbound where a driver was hit and killed by a construction beam on Friday, June 10, 2022
LVPPA truck at crash scene
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 20:55:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the U.S. 95 has reopened after a crash that resulted in the death of former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry.

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

NDOT announced on Twitter that U.S. 95 reopened following a blockage caused by the fatal incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH