U.S. 95 reopened after fatal crash Friday claimed life of Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the U.S. 95 has reopened after a crash that resulted in the death of former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry.
FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95
NDOT announced on Twitter that U.S. 95 reopened following a blockage caused by the fatal incident.
UPDATE: Repairs are complete and SB US-95 is back open near CC-215 following an earlier deadly crash in the northwest valley.
— Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) June 11, 2022