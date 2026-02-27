Two dead after crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Two men are dead after an early morning crash in Nye County on Thursday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 26, on the U.S. 95 just north of mile marker 73, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

A white 2016 Freightliner Straight flatbed tow truck was traveling north on the 95 when the driver drifted into the opposite lane, authorities said.

At the same time, a white 2025 International semi tractor trailer was traveling south on the 95, approaching the Freightliner.

The tractor-trailer driver applied his brakes and tried to swerve out of the way, State Police said, but was unsuccessful and a crash happened, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.

The driver of the tow truck, 40-year-old Donald Joseph Selter, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, 67-year-old Gregory Keith Glenn, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 14th fatal crash investigated by Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command, resulting in 16 fatalities.

