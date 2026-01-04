Three crashes block major roads in Las Vegas on Saturday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three separate crashes shut down traffic on major thoroughfares in different parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information about these incidents and is awaiting a response as of this report.

LIVE LOOK: A traffic camera shows the collision in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive

The first incident was blocking all westbound lanes of Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive as of 6:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A traffic camera in the area showed multiple police cars in the roadway on Cheyenne Avenue, before Buffalo Drive.

RTC

Another collision forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard at Owens Avenue. That crash was reported at approximately 6:53 p.m., according to an RTC alert. As of 7:45 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard had reopened in the area of the crash, according to an updated RTC alert.

As of 7:16 p.m., a third collision had forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of Silverado Ranch Boulevard at Fairfield Avenue, near Bermuda Road.

A traffic camera in the area showed at least two vehicles and a trail of debris blocking the intersection.

RTC

We're working to get more information about both incidents and will update this report as we learn more.