Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports

(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon.
Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays.
This is the second time I-15 South has had a major traffic backup in the days after Christmas.
#FASTALERT 1:20PM, Dec 28 2022— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV)
Travel Alert:
I-15 South to California,
7 Mile Backup to NV-CA Stateline.
Prepare for long delays.
