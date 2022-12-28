Watch Now
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports

Traffic at I-15 at US-93
Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:44:45-05

(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays.

This is the second time I-15 South has had a major traffic backup in the days after Christmas.

