LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Post-holiday traffic is getting real!

RTC of Southern Nevada posted an alert of a 12 mile backup near Jean thru the Nevada-California stateline Monday afternoon.

#FASTALERT 12:23 PM, Dec 26 2022



I-15 South to California.



12 Mile Backup Jean thru NV-CA Stateline.



December 26, 2022

RTC says drivers heading back to California should plan for long delays.