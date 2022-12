LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The roads going to and from Mt. Charleston are closed due to over crowding since 11 a.m. Monday.

That's according to a notification from RTC Southern Nevada.

#FASTALERT 11:22 AM, Dec 26 2022

Travel Alert:

SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston Closed due to Over Crowding,

No Parking.

Avoid Area. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 26, 2022

Officials have closed state routes 157 and 156. Parking there is now prohibited and people are being asked to avoid the area.