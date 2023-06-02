Three people killed in Nye County crash

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Three people are dead following a Nye County crash.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened on May 20 around 9:25 p.m.

Investigators said a white Chevrolet Trax SUV was going north on the U.S. 95 near mile marker 10 and for unknown reasons, it traveled into the southbound lanes and hit a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.

Police said both vehicles rotated before the pickup went up in flames.

The SUV driver and passenger have been identified as Las Vegas natives 22-year-old Victor Jacuinde-Garcia and 24-year-old Giovanni Vazquez. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup had a driver, two adult passengers, and a female juvenile passenger. Investigators said the juvenile was taken to Desert View Hospital where she later died.

As of Friday morning, no further details about the circumstances of the crash were released.

Nevada State Police said this is Southern Command's 32nd fatal crash this year and that those crashes resulted in 36 fatalities.