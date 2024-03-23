Three people killed in crash on Laughlin Highway, east of U.S. 95

5:10 p.m. - Nevada State Police have now confirmed that three people died in the crash. SR-163 is still closed.

4:30 p.m. - Nevada State police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck and at least two people are now dead.

Further information regarding the fatalities and the crash will be released following the preliminary investigation.

They add all travel lanes on SR-163 are closed in both directions and there is no timeline on when roads could re-open.

3:38 p.m. - At least one person is dead after a crash on Laughlin Highway.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 2:38 p.m. on Laughlin Highway, also known as State Route 163, about 11 miles east of U.S. 95 and nine miles west of Casino Drive.

Police are advising motorists there could be possible traffic delays.

#TrafficAlert SR163 at mile marker 11 (near US95) all lanes closed in both directions due to a crash. Please use an alternate route. #Laughlin #Nevada https://t.co/bsxhmnYXYa — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 23, 2024

Channel 13 has reached out to learn more information about the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.