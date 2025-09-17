Suspected impaired driver hits two cars in northeast valley, closes intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected impaired driver hit two cars in the northeast valley on Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard at around 7:39 p.m.

The driver initially rear-ended one car and veered off, then hit another vehicle.

The suspected impaired driver and the driver of one of the other cars involved in the crash were transported to the hospital and expected to recover.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should use other routes.