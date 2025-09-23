Suspected DUI driver runs a red light, causing a four-car collision, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected DUI driver ran a red light near the intersection of 6th Street and Sahara Avenue, causing a four-car collision on Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash at around 7:40 p.m. and learned that an SUV, traveling westbound on Sahara, ran through a red light and struck a car going southbound in the intersection.

The crash causes the cars to cross the Sahara median, hitting several other cars stopped at a red light.

People with injuries are expected to recover.

Impairment is suspected.

Westbound Sahara is closed at 6th Street.