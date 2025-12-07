Suspected DUI crash in central valley kills man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected DUI driver crashes into a car, killing a man, on Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. near East St. Louis Avenue and South 6th Street.

According to evidence collected at the scene, a man driving a Mercedes was traveling eastbound on East St. Louis Avenue, approaching South 6th Street at high speeds and failed to stop at a four-way stop. The man driving the Mercedes collided with a man driving a Ford and struck an overhead-mounted pole, knocking it over. The man driving the Ford struck a fence.

Medical crews arrived and determined the Ford driver was beyond resuscitation. The driver of the Mercedes was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police believe that the driver of the Mercedes was impaired. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for reckless driving and DUI-related charges.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro Police. This is the 152nd traffic-related fatality under the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.