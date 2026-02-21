Police: 'Dynamic scene' on Boulder Highway after stolen car chase ends in crash near Boulder Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid a "dynamic scene" on Boulder Highway after a police chase on Friday evening.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a car being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle on Boulder Highway, near the interchange with Interstate 11/U.S. 95, just after 6 p.m.

As of 8:35 p.m. Friday, all lanes of Boulder Highway were closed near Boulder Station. A traffic camera in the area showed a heavy police presence for several hours after the incident:

[TRAFFIC CAM] Police activity closes Boulder Highway near Boulder Station

Police say this began with officers' attempt to recover a stolen vehicle near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. When the car fled, officers pursued it for several miles before it collided with another car at the I-11 off-ramp on Boulder Highway.

Two people fled from the stolen car, one of whom police say has been taken into custody. The other is said to have "fled into a nearby apartment complex."

One person, an occupant of the vehicle that was hit, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"This is still a dynamic scene," police said. "Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence."

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more.