State Police release new details in wrong-way crash that killed 1, left 3 injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State officials have released new details surrounding the wrong-way crash on the I-15 that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11, in the northbound lanes of I-15 just north of I-11.

NSP: 1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on northbound I-15 near Charleston

Nevada Highway Patrol said a silver 2006 Honda Accord was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15.

At the same time, a white 2023 Tesla Model 3 sedan and a red 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling north on I-15, approaching the Honda.

The Tesla driver steered right to avoid a crash, but the Honda's left side hit the left side of the Tesla. The Chevrolet driver also tried to avoid the Honda, entered the next lane, overcorrected and hit the left shoulder, hitting the center median wall.

The Honda kept traveling south and hit the right front of a blue 2024 Ford Bronco, redirecting both vehicles northeast.

The front of a black 2008 Nissan Altima sedan hit the left side of the Honda. The Honda was then redirected northeast, causing the right front of a silver 2008 Toyota Camry sedan to hit the right side of the Honda.

The Toyota was redirected northwest, causing its front to hit the right front of the Ford.

The driver of the Honda, 20-year-old Nash Douglas Berry, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

