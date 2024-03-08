State police: Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man is jailed after a car crash early Friday morning on the 215 beltway near Durango Drive.

In a preliminary statement about the crash, Nevada State Police said they responded to the 215 and Durango southbound flyover, just south of the intersection.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m.

State police say an adult female was pronounced dead a the scene, and a man was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

As of 7:45 a.m., road closures were still in place near the collision scene. State police say the 215 westbound Durango off-ramp is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the westbound 215.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," a police spokesperson stated.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated the crash happened at 215 and Durango in the northwest valley. Channel 13 regrets the error.