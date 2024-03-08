Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

State police: Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

Fatal crash - northwest valley
RTC Southern Nevada
Road closures were in place Friday morning after a fatal crash on the 215 beltway near Durango Drive.
Fatal crash - northwest valley
Posted at 7:50 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 12:05:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man is jailed after a car crash early Friday morning on the 215 beltway near Durango Drive.

In a preliminary statement about the crash, Nevada State Police said they responded to the 215 and Durango southbound flyover, just south of the intersection.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m.

State police say an adult female was pronounced dead a the scene, and a man was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

As of 7:45 a.m., road closures were still in place near the collision scene. State police say the 215 westbound Durango off-ramp is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the westbound 215.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," a police spokesperson stated.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated the crash happened at 215 and Durango in the northwest valley. Channel 13 regrets the error.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH