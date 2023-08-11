Spring Valley intersection shut down after crash; 'multiple people' taken to UMC trauma

"Multiple people" are injured Friday afternoon after a crash that shut down a Spring Valley intersection.

The intersection of west Russell Road and Lindell Road was shut down as of 3 p.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Metro police are investigating "a vehicle collision with critical injuries," according to officials. Police did not immediately say how many cars were involved in the crash.

Officials say multiple people were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation into the crash.

Metro police did not immediately release additional details about the crash. This is a developing story.