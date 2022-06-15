Roads back open after police activity on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All northbound and southbound lanes were closed on Las Vegas Blvd and Sahara Ave following a shooting that left three people injured according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday evening.

RTC gave an update later Tuesday night that all lanes are back open.

The shooting occurred on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara. Per Metro Police, one suspect has been taken into custody.

LVMPD Captain, Martin B., said that a male tried to steal a t-shirt in a attempted robbery. The suspect was shot and is in the hospital, detained. A security guard was also shot.