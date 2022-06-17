Watch
Report: Woman accused of shoplifting shot security guard, self in struggle outside Vegas gift shop

Police say a woman who was shoplifting from a gift shop near the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday injured herself and two other people. Read more at ktnv.com/crime
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report reveals new information about a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say a woman who was shoplifting from a gift shop injured herself and two other people.

Mercedes Cage, 35, was visiting the "World's Largest Gift Shop," police said. A security guard said Cage took a sweater and left the building without paying.

The guard told police he confronted her in the parking lot and grabbed the sweater when Cage pulled out a gun and shot at two security guards.

One of the guards tackled her and, during the struggle, Cage shot herself in the armpit, the report states. A guard was also shot in the fray.

Cage now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Clark County jail records showed Cage was jailed on a $200,000 bond.

