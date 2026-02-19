Road rage shooting closes Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about a traffic incident in Whitney that unfolded this evening.

According to the RTC, police activity was seen on southbound Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue, shutting down Boulder Highway in both directions.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for more information.

Metro informed us that the closure stemmed from a road rage shooting incident after officers were dispatched to the area around 5:37 p.m. regarding reports of gunfire. No injuries were discovered at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada as their detectives continue their investigation.

LVMPD shared that lanes will remain restricted as they investigate. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.